Allworth Financial LP Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,013. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

