Allworth Financial LP Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 3.02% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $889,000.

NYSEARCA FQAL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. 35,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

