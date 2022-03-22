Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 292.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,996 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

