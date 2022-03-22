Allworth Financial LP Invests $11.89 Million in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,893,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 9.88% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCAL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.92. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

