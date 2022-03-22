Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $269.47. 407,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,902,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

