Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,844 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,772. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

