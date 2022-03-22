Allworth Financial LP Purchases 288,052 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 640.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,052 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.03. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

