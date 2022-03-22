Allworth Financial LP Purchases 4,569 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 668,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,872. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

