Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,435 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

