Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,556,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of PRF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 93,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $146.74 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.