Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,994,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

