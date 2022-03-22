Allworth Financial LP Sells 414,783 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,783 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,766,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.64. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,469. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.05 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

