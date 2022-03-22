Alpha Coin (APC) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

Alpha Coin (APC) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $11,920.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,832.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00865442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00211437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026828 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

