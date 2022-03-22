Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $25.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $25.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $27.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.90. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $26.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $117.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $106.19 to $128.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $137.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $125.34 to $148.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,384.16.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,722.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,688.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,801.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,996.09 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

