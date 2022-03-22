Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 265.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of ALT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 769,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $295.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,082.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 454,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $102,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

