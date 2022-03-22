Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.46 and traded as high as C$24.49. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$24.34, with a volume of 177,426 shares traded.

ALS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.71.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.