Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.96

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.96 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 254474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,393,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

