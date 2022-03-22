AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $166.00. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $160.36, with a volume of 1,820 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $93.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.57% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

