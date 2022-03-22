Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,343 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Amdocs worth $80,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

