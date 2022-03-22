Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

