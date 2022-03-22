America First Multifamily Investors’ (ATAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of ATAX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 314,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors shares are going to reverse split on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. As a group, analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America First Multifamily Investors (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.