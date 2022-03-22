América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 149,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,538,185 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.