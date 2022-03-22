American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 10,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

