American Resources (AREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of AREC opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.51.

Get American Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 39.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,302 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.