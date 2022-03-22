American Resources (AREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of AREC opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
About American Resources (Get Rating)
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
