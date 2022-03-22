Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

COLD opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

