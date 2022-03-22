Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. 624,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,126. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

