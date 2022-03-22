AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) to post sales of $72.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.79 million to $73.10 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $77.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $289.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.29 million to $291.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $289.26 million, with estimates ranging from $285.31 million to $293.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $946.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

