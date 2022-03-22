Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.74

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 1800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.