Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $11.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

