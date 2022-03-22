Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.25 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002665 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $82.89 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003562 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 83,036,150 coins and its circulating supply is 72,910,226 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

