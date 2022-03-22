Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) Shares Down 1.4%

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

