Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 4.7%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.17. 1,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 438,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

