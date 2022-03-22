Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.09. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 1,019,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

