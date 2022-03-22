Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

NYSE PEN opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.39. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,404.43 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

