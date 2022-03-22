Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,251,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.6% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $5,728,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.