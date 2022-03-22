Analysts Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

PYPD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 94,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,913. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

