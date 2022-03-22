Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $152.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.24 million and the highest is $156.77 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $153.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $604.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $594.77 million to $614.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $677.36 million, with estimates ranging from $676.68 million to $678.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. QuinStreet’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.36 million, a PE ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 0.93. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

