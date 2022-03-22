Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 216,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stericycle by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,142,000 after acquiring an additional 240,768 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

