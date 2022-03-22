Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $6.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will post $6.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $7.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,726,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $589.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.15. The company has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $434.63 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

