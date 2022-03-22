Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 22nd (ANAB, BDTX, BKR, CGC, CRH, DNACF, FMC, GRPH, JAPSY, KDP)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 22nd:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Get AnaptysBio Inc alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $108.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an accumulate rating to a hold rating.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SJM Holdings Limited engages in the development and operation of casinos and related facilities in Macau. Its gaming operations are comprised of VIP table gaming, Mass Market table gaming and slot machines. The Company also engages in in the operation of hotels and property holding business. SJM Holdings Limited is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.