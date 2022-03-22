Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will post $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.92 and the highest is $6.27. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $5.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $26.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $29.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.95 to $31.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Shares of AMP traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,902. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $337,466,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

