Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) will post $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.92 and the highest is $6.27. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $5.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $26.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $29.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.95 to $31.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Shares of AMP traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,902. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $337,466,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.