Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will post $137.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.48 million and the highest is $141.30 million. Cactus reported sales of $84.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $635.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.88 million to $648.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $747.68 million, with estimates ranging from $718.53 million to $764.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

WHD stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.