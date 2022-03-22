Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $569.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to report $569.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $359.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

CPE opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,838 shares of company stock worth $44,478,204. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $10,786,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

