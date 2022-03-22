Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 73.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DermTech by 36.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96. DermTech has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

