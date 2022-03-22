Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,029,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $89.44.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

