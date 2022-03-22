Analysts Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will announce $68.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.32 million. iStar posted sales of $113.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $254.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $344.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iStar.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iStar by 239.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iStar during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in iStar during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAR opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

