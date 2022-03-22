Analysts Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.11. NetEase reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetEase.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NetEase stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. NetEase has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $120.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.