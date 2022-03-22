Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.96 Million

Analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will post $479.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.24 million. PTC posted sales of $461.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. PTC has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.