Analysts Expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Post $8.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will post $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.68 and the highest is $8.50. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings per share of $6.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $37.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.62 to $40.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $41.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.51 to $45.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,800. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $203.76 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

