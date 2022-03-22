Analysts Offer Predictions for Centric Health Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Centric Health alerts:

CRX has been the topic of several other reports. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.